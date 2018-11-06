Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Available to play Monday
Rose (ankle) will be active for Monday's game against the Clippers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rose was active for Sunday's matchup against Portland, but he didn't check into the game. With Jeff Teague still out with a knee injury, Rose would be in line for an uptick in minutes if he's healthy enough to enter the game.
