Rose (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's contest against the Knicks, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rose sprained his right ankle during Tuesday's contest and did not return. It's apparently serious enough for him to miss practice the following day, though he's being treated as day-to-day, so it seems doubtful he'll miss extended time.

