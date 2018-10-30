Rose produced 11 points (4-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, and seven assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 124-120 victory over the Lakers.

Rose struggled from the field Monday but continues to rack up assists at a nice rate. His shooting is going to be inconsistent at best but he has certainly made some improvement in his all-around game. He appears fully healthy for the first time in many years and while he is far from the player he once was, he does have some back-end standard league value, albeit with some glaring weaknesses which can't be overlooked.