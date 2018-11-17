Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores 17 points in return
Rose finished with 17 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, and six assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 112-96 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Rose returned to the lineup after missing just one game due to knee soreness, scoring 17 points in 33 minutes. Rose has been one of the more uplifting stories of the fantasy season so far, turning back the clock with some vintage performances. Missed games could occur sporadically throughout the season as they look to ensure he lasts, but his production during his time on the floor is solid enough to warrant standard league ownership.
