Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Surprises with bench-leading scoring total in Game 1 loss
Rose provided 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes during Minnesota's 104-101 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Rose was a pleasant surprise for the Timberwolves on a night when both Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler turned in rather lackluster efforts. The veteran point guard struggled with an ankle injury late in the regular season, but he did flash some upside with a 13-point effort over 22 minutes against the Grizzlies in the penultimate game of the campaign. Sunday's effort was even more encouraging, with Rose's number of shot attempts checking in second only to Andrew Wiggins on the Timberwolves. Rose's usage is likely to fluctuate as the series unfolds, but his Game 1 production affords him some DFS punt play consideration heading into Wednesday's Game 2.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Listed as probable•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Modest line in return•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Active Thursday vs. Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Available to play Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....