Rose provided 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes during Minnesota's 104-101 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Rose was a pleasant surprise for the Timberwolves on a night when both Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler turned in rather lackluster efforts. The veteran point guard struggled with an ankle injury late in the regular season, but he did flash some upside with a 13-point effort over 22 minutes against the Grizzlies in the penultimate game of the campaign. Sunday's effort was even more encouraging, with Rose's number of shot attempts checking in second only to Andrew Wiggins on the Timberwolves. Rose's usage is likely to fluctuate as the series unfolds, but his Game 1 production affords him some DFS punt play consideration heading into Wednesday's Game 2.