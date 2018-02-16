Crawford poured in 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added three assists across 22 minutes in Thursday's 119-111 win over the Lakers.

The veteran played a key offensive role in the comeback win while generating his third straight double-digit scoring effort. Crawford has seen a nice bump in usage over the last two games in particular, tallying double-digit shot attempts in each. The 18-year veteran heads into the All-Star break with averages of 11.4 points (on 46.0 percent shooting), 2.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds over his last 13 games, a stretch in which he's scored in double digits on eight occasions. While his relatively capped minutes will inevitably lead to the occasional downturn in production, Crawford figures to continue retaining fantasy viability in deeper formats in scoring and shooting categories for the balance of the regular season.