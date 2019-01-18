Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: In line for increased minutes

Bayless could be an increased role Friday against the Spurs, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With guard Tyus Jones (ankle) out for the next several days, it's reported that Bayless will switch off between guard and point guard depending of the offensive situation with teammate Derrick Rose for at least Friday's game against the Spurs.

