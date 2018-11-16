Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Remains out Friday
Bayless (knee) is unavailable for Friday's game against Portland.
Bayless hasn't taken the floor yet since coming to the Timberwolves, and it's unclear as to when he may be healthy enough to dress. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Grizzlies.
