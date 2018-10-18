Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 23 in loss
Butler had 23 points (9-23 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's loss to the Spurs.
True to his word, Butler showed up on opening night and started alongside Andrew Wiggins on the wing, despite sitting out the entire preseason. As a result, Butler isn't yet in game shape, so coach Tom Thibodeau deployed him in shorter stints of six or seven minutes at a time. Butler ultimately ended up playing 32 minutes, but he had to be removed from the game to rest for a stretch during a key point in the fourth quarter. Butler is still seeking a way out of Minnesota, but he's maintained that he won't miss regular season games, so expect the All-Star to continue to suit up for the Timberwolves until he's dealt, which seems like an inevitability given that he's told the team he won't return next season.
