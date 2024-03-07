McLaughlin (illness) will be available for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
As long as Mike Conley and Monte Morris are healthy, it'll be tough for McLaughlin to earn enough minutes to make a meaningful impact in most leagues. He belongs on the waiver wire.
