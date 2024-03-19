McLaughlin provided 11 points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 114-104 win over the Jazz.

McLaughlin ended as one of two Timberwolves bench players with 10 or more points and as one of five players to surpass double digits, ending perfect from the field with a trio of threes to provide a spark off the bench. McLaughlin has recorded 10 or more points in three games this season, including in two of his last four contests.