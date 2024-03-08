McLaughlin (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.
McLaughlin continues to battle an illness but was upgraded to available against Indiana on Thursday. If McLaughlin is able to suit up against Cleveland, he could see increased playing time with Anthony Edwards (ankle) questionable and Monte Morris (hamstring) out.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Available for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Listed questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Listed as out for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Iffy due to illness•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Back in action•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Out against Bucks•