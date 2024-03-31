McLaughlin (shoulder) will play in Sunday's game against the Bulls.
McLaughlin is dealing with a left shoulder bruise, but he will be able to play through it Sunday. The 27-year-old pro is averaging 6.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 15.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Reaches double figures off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Not on final injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Iffy for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Available for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Listed questionable for Thursday•