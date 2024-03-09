McLaughlin (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
McLaughlin was initially considered questionable to suit up, but he wasn't included on Minnesota's final injury report. He may get a chance in the rotation with Monte Morris (hamstring) sidelined.
