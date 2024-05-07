Towns closed with 27 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 106-80 win over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Towns was tasked with more responsibility on the defensive end since Rudy Gobert (personal) was unavailable for this contest. Even though he had to deal with Nikola Jokic on both ends of the court, Towns thrived and posted a great stat line. This was Towns' third double-double over his last four playoff appearances, and he's expected to return to his role at power forward in case Gobert is ready to return for Game 3 of the series, scheduled for Friday.