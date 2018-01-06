Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Produces huge game in Friday's loss
Towns provided 25 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 23 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 42 minutes during a 91-84 loss to the Celtics on Friday.
Towns was extremely strong in the loss as he scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed a career-high 23 rebounds. It marked his first 20-point, 20-rebound game of the season. Towns has also been blocking shots fairly consistently lately, with at least two blocks in five of his last eight outings.
