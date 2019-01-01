Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Remains out
Bates-Diop (illness) will not play Monday against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Bates-Diop was originally listed as probable for Monday's game, so this news come with a bit of surprise. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against Boston.
