The Nets announced Wednesday that Bates-Diop (shin) will miss the rest of the season, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Bates-Diop was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday due to a right shin stress reaction, and he underwent a procedure to address the issue. While he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the year, he's expected to resume on-court activity in approximately one month, so it seems unlikely that the issue will impact his availability for the start of next season. Over 53 appearances between the Suns and Nets this year, he averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game.