Bates-Diop (illness) isn't listed on the Timberwolves' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

The illness prevented Bates-Diop from suiting up in both of the Timberwolves' past two games, but his absence from the report implies that he's reasonably healthy. With all of Jeff Teague (ankle), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Robert Covington (knee) sidelined Wednesday, Bates-Diop could have an opportunity to pick up some light minutes off the bench.