Anderson (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
The Timberwolves have caught a bug, as Anderson is one of five players listed on the injury report due to illness. However, he's expected to play and will presumably come off the bench. Despite Anderson acting as a reserve, fantasy managers should expect him to see around 30 minutes, and he's proven to be valuable even with the return of Karl-Anthony Towns (calf).
