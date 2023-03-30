Anderson (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

The Timberwolves have caught a bug, as Anderson is one of five players listed on the injury report due to illness. However, he's expected to play and will presumably come off the bench. Despite Anderson acting as a reserve, fantasy managers should expect him to see around 30 minutes, and he's proven to be valuable even with the return of Karl-Anthony Towns (calf).

More News