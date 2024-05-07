Anderson will start Monday's Game 2 against the Nuggets.

Anderson will take Rudy Gobert's (personal) spot in the starting lineup. Anderson didn't factor in much during Game 1, finishing with two points, two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes of action. While Anderson is set to draw the start, look for Naz Reid to play a key role off the bench after dropping 14 points in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Game 1.