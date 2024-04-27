Anderson is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Suns due to a right hip injury, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Anderson was questionable before Game 3 on Friday, and even though he played, he only logged eight minutes off the bench. A similar workload might be expected for Sunday's contest, meaning his fantasy upside will be almost minimal.
