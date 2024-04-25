Anderson (hip) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 versus the Suns, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Anderson was cleared to play in Game 2 with this same right hip issue, but he never saw the floor. Instead, Nickeil Alexander-Walker played 31 minutes off the bench and Minnesota tightened up their rotation.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Does not see the floor•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Available for Game 2•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Officially questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Goes through practice•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Leaves early with hip injury•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Questionable to return Saturday•