Anderson (hip) is available for Friday's Game 3 versus the Suns, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Fantasy managers should exercise caution before plugging Anderson into lineups, as the forward didn't touch the floor despite being cleared to play in Game 2. It remains to be seen if he'll rejoin the rotation for Game 3.
