Anderson did not see the floor during Tuesday's 105-93 Game 2 win over the Suns.

Anderson carried a questionable tag into Game 2 after picking up a hip injury in Game 1, but despite being cleared to play, Anderson never left the bench. Instead, Minnesota rolled with an eight-man rotation with Nickeil Alexander-Walker playing 31 minutes off the bench, while Anthony Edwards (38) and Jaden McDaniels (41) also played heavy minutes on the wing.