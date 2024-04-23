Anderson (hip) is available for Game 2 against the Suns on Tuesday, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Anderson was able to practice Monday and will shake off his questionable tag ahead of Game 2 after his hip issue forced him to leave early in Game 1. There's no word of any restrictions heading into tipoff.
