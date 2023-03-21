Minnesota transferred Garza to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.

Garza continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA club and the G League squad with Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) sidelined. Across 13 appearances with Iowa, the 24-year-old center is averaging 29.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 35.7 minutes per game.

