Beasley posted 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 win over the Pistons.

Despite entering a guilty plea in court earlier in the week, Beasley suited up, started, and was instrumental in the victory. It appears that he's worth the four-year, $60 million deal he signed in the offseason in the early going. There's no word from the league regarding disciplinary action for Beasley at this juncture, but the Wolves stated no action would be taken until the season was over.