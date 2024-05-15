Alexander-Walker amassed 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 112-97 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Alexander-Walker moved into the starting lineup Tuesday, replacing Mike Conley who was ruled out due to an Achilles issue. While he was far from spectacular, Alexander-Walker cobbled together a serviceable performance, contributing on both ends of the floor. Now trailing 3-2 in the series, Minnesota will be hoping Conley is cleared to return for Game 6. Should that not be the case, expect to see Alexander-Walker running with the starters once again.