Moore (knee) is not in the injury report to face the Bucks on Friday.
Moore doesn't have a regular role in Minnesota's rotation, so his absence is not going to affect many fantasy decisions. He might see minutes down the stretch if the game ends up being a blowout, but he shouldn't see meaningful minutes on a regular basis any time soon.
