Moore (knee) won't play Thursday against the Trail Blazers.
Moore doesn't have a regular role in Minnesota's rotation, so his absence is not going to affect many fantasy decisions, even in a small three-game slate such as this one. His next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star break when the Timberwolves take on the Bucks on Feb. 23.
