The Celtics waived Moore on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Moore signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Boston in September, though he'll now have to explore other opportunities. However, the Celtics will retain his G League rights for the 2025-26 campaign, so he'll likely play for the club's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. Over 36 regular-season games (one start) between Charlotte and Detroit last season, the 2022 first-round pick averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds across 13.9 minutes per contest.