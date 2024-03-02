Minnesota recalled Moore from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Saturday.
Moore was assigned to the G League on Thursday and scored 22 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in 30 minutes during the Wolves' 122-107 loss to the Rip City Remix. Moore hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Feb. 8.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Back with parent club•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Available to face Milwaukee•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Won't play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Won't suit up Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Iffy for Tuesday•