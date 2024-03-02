Watch Now:

Minnesota recalled Moore from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Saturday.

Moore was assigned to the G League on Thursday and scored 22 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in 30 minutes during the Wolves' 122-107 loss to the Rip City Remix. Moore hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Feb. 8.

More News