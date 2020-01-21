Simons finished with 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two blocks and two rebounds across 46 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 129-124 overtime win over the Warriors.

Simons replaced the injured C.J. McCollum (ankle) in the starting five for a second straight game and was able to produce his best scoring total in nearly three weeks, but the output was somewhat disappointing, given the huge minutes he handled and high number of shots he put up. Rather than Simons or reserve wing Gary Trent -- who went off for 30 points two nights earlier -- it was Damian Lillard who capitalized the most on McCollum's absence, pouring in a franchise-record 61 points on a season-high 37 shot attempts in the win.