Simons had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 10 minutes during Sunday's 129-95 win over the 76ers.

Simons made his first appearance since Nov. 21. He dealt with an upper respiratory infection in early-to-mid-December that resulted in his being ruled out for a bit, but the rookie has appeared in only six of the team's first 37 tilts.