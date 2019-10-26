Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 15 points Friday
Simons finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes Friday against the Kings.
Simons was the lone bench player to top double-digits for the Trail Blazers as he finished with an efficient 15 points on nine total shots. Aside from the scoring, however, Simons wasn't able to contribute much fantasy-wise. The second-year guard's failed to record an assist yet this season and has just two rebounds in 33 minutes of run on the year.
