Simons finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes Friday against the Kings.

Simons was the lone bench player to top double-digits for the Trail Blazers as he finished with an efficient 15 points on nine total shots. Aside from the scoring, however, Simons wasn't able to contribute much fantasy-wise. The second-year guard's failed to record an assist yet this season and has just two rebounds in 33 minutes of run on the year.