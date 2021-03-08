Simons took home the Slam Dunk Contest crown at halftime of Sunday's All-Star Game.

With no fans and socially distanced judges, the event didn't carry its normal weight, but all three of Simons, Cassius Stanley and Obi Toppin got up for some impressive dunks. Toppin and Simons vanquished Stanley in the opening round, with Simons sealing his spot by donning a Tracy McGrady Raptors jersey and throwing down a tribute dunk honoring the Hall-of-Famer. In the final, Toppin opted for a between-the-legs dunk from just inside the free throw line, while Simons took a more creative approach, rising up in an attempt to plant a kiss on the front of the rim before throwing it down. While he ultimately whiffed on the kiss by a few inches, the judges still favored the third-year guard in a 3-2 decision.