Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Will start again Wednesday
Swanigan will draw another start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Dan Sheldon of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
After Noah Vonleh drew four consecutive uneventful starts with Al-Farouq Aminu (ankle) sidelined for multiple weeks, coach Terry Stotts opted to start Swanigan against the Nuggets on Monday. That resulted in Swanigan dropping six points, five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 20 minutes. While those numbers aren't eye-popping, Stotts seemingly feels like Swanigan helped the team overall in a starting role. As a result, Swanigan will draw another start Wednesday.
