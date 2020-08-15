Trent tallied eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five steals, three rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-122 win over the Grizzlies.
Trent stepped up defensively in this one, finishing with a career high steal total while being called upon to cover Ja Morant down the stretch. Trent isn't known for his defensive ability but showcased his grit and determination on that end of the court. He can likely be expected to continue playing plenty of minutes off the bench for the Trail Blazers in the team's first round matchup against the Lakers.
