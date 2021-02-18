Trent had 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in Wednesday night's win over the Pelicans.

Trent is averaging north of 20 points per game over his last nine contests, and he's hit at least three three-pointers in each of those games. The Duke product has emerged as a serviceable wingman for Damian Lillard (43 points, 16 assists) since CJ McCollum went down with a foot injury in mid-January.