Trent delivered 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes off the bench during Thursday's win over the Nuggets.
Trent might have come off the bench in this one, but he logged the second-most minutes and finished as Portland's second-highest scorer, only behind Damian Lillard's 45-point performance. Trent sees plenty of minutes off the bench and that alone makes him a valuable fantasy asset, but he is making the most of the opportunity as well -- he has scored 16 or more points in each of his four appearances in the Orlando bubble, topping the 20-point plateau twice.
