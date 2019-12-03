Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Probable for Tuesday
Trent (hamstring) is expected to play Tuesday against the Clippers, Jared Cowley of KGW News reports.
Trent was on track to play Friday against the Bulls, but he never checked into the contest. He'll have a chance to return from a three-game absence Tuesday.
