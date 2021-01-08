Trent recorded nine points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one rebound in 27 minutes during Thursday's 135-117 win over the Timberwolves.

Trent has seen his minutes fluctuate lately, making him a tough player to gauge for fantasy. Prior to Thursday's 27 minutes, he saw 19 minutes and 32 minutes in the two contests after returning from injury. The Trail Blazers have a deep wing and guard rotation, and since Portland is struggling, coach Terry Stotts is probably still trying to figure out what works by experimenting with players' minutes.