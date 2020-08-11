Whiteside (hip) will be available for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
As expected, Whiteside will make his return after missing the previous two games with a strained left hip. After providing borderline-first-round value in some leagues before the shutdown, Whiteside's production has sharply declined since he moved to the bench behind Jusuf Nurkic.
