Brogdon (elbow) has been ramping up his activity, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Brogdon hasn't seen any game action since Feb. 2, but head coach Chauncey Billips is optimistic about the guard's chances of returning before the 2023-24 campaign ends. The team should have another update on Brogdon's status once he's a bit closer to a return.
