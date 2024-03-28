Brogdon (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami.
Brogdon hasn't played since Feb. 2 due to right elbow tendinitis, but he hopes to play again this season. That outcome grows more unlikely by the day, especially considering the Trail Blazers are out of the playoff picture, but the veteran's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Miami.
