Head coach Chauncey Billups said Wednesday that Brogdon is increasing his activity but is still experiencing discomfort in his right elbow, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Brogdon will miss his 13th consecutive game Friday versus Houston due to right elbow tendinitis, and based on Billups' comments, the veteran guard still looks to be at the week-to-week stage of his recovery. Given Brogdon's status as a veteran on a non-contending team, the Trail Blazers aren't likely to rush him back into action until he's 100 percent healthy. He's difficult to justify holding in most redraft leagues at this point in the season.