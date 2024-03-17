Brogdon (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Brogdon hasn't played since Feb. 2 due to right elbow tendinitis. He's increased his workload during recent workouts and continues to trend in the right direction, but he doesn't have a clear return timetable. In Brogdon's absence, Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton should continue to see elevated usage.
