Thybulle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Heat.

Thybulle is in danger of missing his sixth straight contest while dealing with a right ankle injury. With Toumani Camara (ribs) out and Jerami Grant (hamstring) doubtful, Kris Murray, Rayan Rupert, Jabari Walker and Dalano Banton could be in store for increased playing time again.