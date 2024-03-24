Thybulle (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Thybulle is in danger of missing his fourth straight matchup due to a right ankle issue. The team will presumably reassess Thybulle's condition after morning shootaround before making a call on his status ahead of Monday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
